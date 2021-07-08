Sutton, Doris C. 1929-2021

Doris Coleen Sutton, 92, of Atchison, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Graveside service and burial will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at Evergreen Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church Scholarship Fund or St. Judes Children Research at may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Doris was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Cummings, Kansas. She was the third born to Newell C. Higley and Nellie Mabel Leland Higley. Doris attended Atchison County Community High School graduating in 1946 at age of 17. Following graduation, Doris was employed with State of Kansas in Topeka, Kansas, from 1946 to 1951. She was a clerk in the Atchison Treasurers Office for two years, secretary at the Bellevue Grade School for four years and was secretary at the Northeast Kansas Vocational School for three years.
She had many hobbies. She loved to quilt, making quilts for each of her five grandchildren. Genealogy was ongoing and she was inspired to write the Leland Book in 2001. Traveling to foreign countries following her husbands retirement was a dream of their lifetime. They spent many winters in Mesa, Arizona, enjoying the climate and newfound friends. They enjoyed hiking the mountains of Arizona, and especially the Grand Canyon. Square dancing was another pleasurable pastime.
Doris was a member of the Parallel Unit, Project Concern, Genealogy Association of Atchison, the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary for over 20 years, the Martha Washington Chapter #215 Order of Eastern Star for over 25 years, the Ladies Auxiliary VFW and Friends of the Library.
She and Floyd J. Sutton were united in marriage on Oct. 10, 1948, in Topeka. Doris and Floyd moved to Atchison in 1955. He preceded her in death on June 2, 2020.
She became active in the community, lending support to Cub Scout and Boy Scouts activities. She was a active member of First Christian Church of Atchison, served as church librarian for over 20 years. She served on the Official Church Board as a Deaconess and a member of the CWF of the church.
Survivors include two sons, Gary and Mary Jo Sutton, Topeka, and Jeffrey and Judy Sutton, Cedar Falls, Iowa; a brother, Edward Higley, Muscotah, Kansas; five grandchildren Ashley Everett, Dustin (Jessica) Sutton, Courtney (Josh) Marchbank, Amelia and Clarissa Sutton; nine great- grandchildren, Cullen, Finn, Patrick and Breccan McCaffery, Teagan and Kellan, Maeve Marchbank, and Izabella and Milan Sutton.
She was also preceded by her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Russel Higley; and two sisters, Bettie Miller and Margaret Emery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
