Sutlief, Reba I. 1934-2023

Reba Ione (Moore) Sutlief, was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Atchison. She was one of five daughters born to Jesse and Ellen Moore. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1952. Reba married LeRoy Bud Sutlief Feb. 9, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Atchison. They were married for more than 65 years.
Reba was very devoted to her family and faith. She and her family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1965. Reba was actively engaged with her children in a number of church, community, and school activities volunteering to help in the successful conduct of events. She also worked at the Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles in Liberty, Missouri, for a number of years and then volunteered at the Mission Thrifty Shop in Claycomo, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; son, Anthony; a sister, Estella; four brothers-in-law, Earl, Don, Carl and Marvin; and two nephews, David and Dale.
Reba is survived by her daughters, Becky, Pam, and Marilyn, and her sons, Tim and Marty; as well as 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include her three sisters, Violet, Laura Ellen and Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the following memorial funds in the name of Reba Sutlief: Precious Blood Renewal Center, Liberty, Missouri or St. James Catholic Church Fund, Liberty, Missouri.
Funeral Mass is 7 p.m., Friday, June 23, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, Liberty.
A Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m., Friday, followed by a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m., also at St. James Catholic Church.
Reba will be laid to rest at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
