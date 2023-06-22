Sutlief, Reba I. 1934-2023

Reba Ione (Moore) Sutlief, was born Nov. 14, 1934, in Atchison. She was one of five daughters born to Jesse and Ellen Moore. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1952. Reba married LeRoy Bud Sutlief Feb. 9, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Atchison. They were married for more than 65 years.

Reba was very devoted to her family and faith. She and her family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, in 1965. Reba was actively engaged with her children in a number of church, community, and school activities volunteering to help in the successful conduct of events. She also worked at the Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles in Liberty, Missouri, for a number of years and then volunteered at the Mission Thrifty Shop in Claycomo, Missouri.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.