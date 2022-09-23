KANSAS CITY, Mo. Anne Louise Sutlief-Reagor, 80 years old, of Kansas City, Missouri, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Hill Crest Manor in Hamilton, Missouri.
Anne has been cremated and private family interment will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas. Cremation care has been entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Anne was born on Jan. 28, 1942, in Atchison, the daughter of Edna (Burge) Sutlief and Ernest Sutlief. She graduated from Atchison High School and then earned her Bachelors Degree from UMKC.
She married Donald E. Starkweather in 1966, and they had a son, Toen; they were later divorced. She married Glen Reagor in 1992, and they were later divorced.
She formerly worked in the sales department for Macys and later worked at the IRS until her retirement. She enjoyed canoeing, music and arts, playing the flute, doing needle work as handwork and was always working on home improvement projects.
Survivors include her son, Toen (Amy) Starkweather; four grandchildren, Jared, Ryan, Ethan, and Audrey; and numerous cousins including, Rick (Cecelia) McMaster, Kathy (Blair) Snyder, Cindy (Gayle) Starling, Brian (Brenda) Chandlee, Eric Chandlee, Tina McNeel (Burge) and Tammy Burge.
Anne is preceded in death by her parents, Ernie (Edna) Sutlief; aunts and uncles including, Virginia (Richard) McMaster, Hazel (James) Chandlee, Mildred Hall, Tom Burge; and cousins including, Jim Chandlee, Don Hall, Dan Chandlee, and Richard Chandlee. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Mo. Sutlief-Reagor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.