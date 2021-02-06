Surritt, Virginia R.

Virginia R. Surritt
Virginia Rae Surritt, 80, lifelong Atchison resident and longtime employee at Exchange National Bank, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Cremation is planned.
Due to the weather and Covid restrictions, memorial services will be delayed, being held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27, from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
A complete obituary may be seen at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
