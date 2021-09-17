Surritt, Anna M. 1961-2021

Anna Marie Surritt, 60, Atchison, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.
Anna was born on June 22, 1961, in Garden Grove, California, the daughter of Lloyd and Mavis (Skeeter) Anderson.
She worked for over 21 years for Fargo Assembly, then Taco Johns and McDonalds of Atchison.
She was a member of a Methodist Church in California, growing up.
She enjoyed target shooting, tinkering in the garage with her husband and was a loving wife, mom and grandma.
She was married to Steven Surritt on Sept. 25, 1982, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mr. Surritt survives of the home.
Additional survivors: two sons, Jeb Surritt, Austin, Minnesota and Brad (Kara) Surritt, Elwood, Kansas; daughter, Heather (Jim) Coots, Rosendale, Missouri; two brothers, Lloyd and Joe Anderson, both of California; and a sister, Helen Kelly, of Los Angeles, California; and five grandchildren.
Her parents and granddaughter, Skylar Coots, preceded her in death.
Private family memorial services will be at a later date.
Condolences to the family may be left online, at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
