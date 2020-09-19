MCALLEN, Texas Max Stutz, 87, of McAllen, Texas passed away on Sept. 13, 2020. He was born on Nov. 14, 1932, the son of Reidel and Rachel Ingram Stutz.
Max graduated from A.C.C.H.S High School at Effingham, Kansas, in 1951. He attended Kansas State University in 1959, received his masters degree in 1961 and his PHD from the University of Missouri in 1969. After many years of university research, he worked at Midwest Grain in Atchison from 1985-1988 and Fred Stein Laboratories in Atchison from 1988-1994.
Max was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Howard and Don Stutz.
He is survived by: his son, Dudley Stutz and wife Cynda of Savannah, Georgia; two daughters, Vickie Leonard and husband John of Belle, Missouri, and Kathy Stutz of Springfield, Missouri; stepdaughter Joy Stinson-Merritt and husband Tom of Grand Prairie, Texas; granddaughter, Summer Shackelford and husband Cody of Springfield, Missouri; and great-grandson, Layne Shackelford,Springfield; sister, Peg Frederick of Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Ann Stutz, of Atchison; and several nieces and nephews.
He will be inurned in the columbarium at Rochester Cemetery in Topeka on a later date.
To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneral.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.