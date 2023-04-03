Stutz, Ann E. 1935-2023

WICHITA, Kan. Ann Elizabeth Stutz, 88, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Atchison, passed away on March 29, 2023, at the Catholic Care Center in Wichita, where she received loving care.
Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Nortonville, Kansas.
Burial will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery.
A parish rosary will be recited prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. at the church, with visitation immediately following.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Josephs Church or St. Josephs Cemetery Fund.
Ann Lueske was born March 5, 1935, in Goff, Kansas, the daughter of Carl and Johanna (Willenborg) Lueske who emigrated from Germany. Ann and Howard Dean Stutz were united in marriage on Oct. 8, 1955, in Mercier, Kansas.
Howard preceded Ann in death on Dec. 1, 2014. They celebrated 59 years of marriage.
They lived in Effingham, Kansas, where children, Timothy Allen, Jeananne and Dean Howard were born. They eventually moved to Nortonville where son, John Joseph was born. In addition to being a farm wife, Ann was employed for ten years at USD 377, as a school bus driver and at Dr. Donovan and Dr. Sitek Podiatric office in Atchison for 40 years. Ann was also known as the cake lady for her prolific career of baking and decorating wedding and all-occasion cakes for 50 years in the surrounding northeast Kansas region.
Ann is survived by children: Timothy (Coleen) Stutz, Effingham, Jeananne (Brent) Houchen, Wichita, Dean (Tari) Stutz, Nortonville, John (Trina) Stutz, DeSoto, Kansas; a sister, Agnes (George) Huonker, Bloomington, Illinois, brothers, Paul (Norma) Lueske of Horton, Kansas, and Ray Lueske of Lancaster, Kansas; 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johanna and Carl Lueske; husband, Howard Stutz; sisters, Angela Porter and Hilda Harvey and brothers, Joseph Lueske and Francis Lueske. As published in the Atchison Globe.
