Ruth I. Stucky, age 98, of Atchison, died Wed. February 8, 2023, at Vintage Park.
Ruth was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Rosa Mae Schwein Markle.
Ruth I. Stucky, age 98, of Atchison, died Wed. February 8, 2023, at Vintage Park.
Ruth was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Rosa Mae Schwein Markle.
She attended schools in Hutchinson, Kansas and graduated from Hutchinson High School.
Ruth served for several years as assistant secretary of the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, Kansas, and later as a teachers associate in Sioux City, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska, until moving to Atchison, Kansas, where she served as a secretary and performed clerical work for Stecher Accounting until her retirement.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Atchison and formerly of First Congregational Church in Hutchinson. She was an active participant with Christian Womens Fellowship and the Friendship Sunday School class of First Christian Church in Atchison.
She assisted with loaves and fishes and young at heart luncheon group and volunteered at the Cray Historical Home and the Muchnic Art Gallery.
Survivors include: two daughters, Marsha Adair, Atchison, Judith Stucky, Englewood, Colorado; a son, Mark A. Stucky, Seattle, Washington; and four grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by a sister, Willa Dillon, and five brothers: Troy Markle, Vern Markle, Forrest Markle, Claud Markle and Morris Markle.
Ruth has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church Choir Fund, Amberwell Hospital Hospice or the Salvation Army and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.