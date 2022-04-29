Strine, John H. 1948-2021

SURPRISE, Ariz. On Tuesday Aug. 31, 2021, John Herbert Strine passed away at his home in Surprise, at the age of 73.
John was born on April 27, 1948, in Tacoma, Washington, to Owen Keith (Mike) and Mary Maxine (Happel) Strine.
He attended school in Effingham, Kansas.
He was survived by: one sister, Sedelia Ann Casillas-Tennant; one niece, Andrea Casillas-Smith; and one nephew, Nick Casillas.
John loved to hunt and fish. He loved farming with his dad. John loved sports, especially playing football, baseball and basketball at Atchison County Community High School.
John served in the Navy.
John was preceded in death by his father, Mike, and his mother, Maxine.
He is survived by: his sister, Sedelia; niece, Andrea; and nephew, Nick; and several cousins.
A grave side will service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Monrovia Cemetery Condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.