Dennis Leon Strawhacker, 61, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Amberwell Atchison.
A private family burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral cost and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Dennis was born Dec. 15, 1959, in Atchison, the son of Milton Laverne and Sarah Jane (Bradley) Strawhacker. He attended DeKalb High School. Dennis held various construction jobs as well as a prison guard at Lansing Correction and Atchison County road crew. He enjoyed working on cars and was quick witted and funny.
Dennis married Janet Hamilton, they later divorced.
Survivors include a son, Nathan Dennis Strawhacker, Gladstone, Missouri; a sister, Phyllis Shaefer, Hiawatha, Kansas; a brother, Chris Strawhacker, Eldora, Iowa; nephew, George Thummel, Atchison; two grandchildren; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents,; two sisters, Margaret "Joyce" German and Alice Thummel. As published in the Atchison Globe.
