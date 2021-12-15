Strathman, Doris A. 1931-2021

Doris Ann Strathman, age 89, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
Survivors include: a niece, Yvonne Murrow; nephews: Eli Duwaine Arnold, Dan Arnold, Nathan Arnold; and brother, Clarence Happ Arnold.
Funeral Services were Thursday, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to assist with her services and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
