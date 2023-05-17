Stout, Michael J. 1990-2023

Michael James Stout, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died unexpectedly on May 6, 2023, at the age of 33.

A service to remember Michaels life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. He will be laid in to rest in the Sumner Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned. Memories of Michael and condolences may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Stout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

