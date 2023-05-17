Stout, Michael J. 1990-2023

Michael James Stout, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died unexpectedly on May 6, 2023, at the age of 33.
A service to remember Michaels life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. He will be laid in to rest in the Sumner Cemetery. No formal visitation is planned. Memories of Michael and condolences may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Michael was born on March 25, 1990, the son of Mark Stout and Sarah (Kane) Stout. He attended Atchison Public Schools, graduating from Atchison High School in 2008. He had an incredible sense of humor and was constantly trying to make people laugh. His smile was beautiful and infectious to go with his unique personality and kind heart. He was an amazing big brother to his sister, Sam, and the memories they made growing up will be with her forever. Michael was a natural born artist, he loved to draw and journal, which became therapeutic for him. He loved to read, collect comic books and watch superhero movies.
He was a devoted worker beginning at a young age coaching with his dad at the Atchison Recreation Center; he enjoyed coaching the kids and helping them learn. He spent a couple years with Northwest Pipe but was a carpenter by trade and spent over four years with Bluetree in St. Joseph, MO, building cabinetry.
He will be forever loved and missed by so many, especially his immediate family including his mother, Sarah Stout; his father, Mark Stout and his sister, Samantha Stout; his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Patricia Kane; paternal grandmother, Charlene Stout; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Don Stout; and an uncle, Mark Kane.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
