Christopher Matthew Chris Stork, of Atchison, Kansas, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial was on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Fr. Meinrad Miller, OSB was celebrant. Private interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom cremation care has been entrusted.
Chris was born in Atchison on Aug. 10, 1977, the son of Edward J. and Colleen (Conrad) Stork. A gifted athlete, he graduated from Maur Hill Prep School in 1995 and attended Benedictine College to further his athletic career in basketball. He also attended Kansas State University much to his Uncle Mikes chagrin - Go Wildcats!
Chris was a skilled cook and well-known barbeque pit master. Ever-dedicated to whatever he was doing, he worked at Tanners Bar & Grill for over 15 years and participated in (and won) multiple barbeque competitions. He was currently self-employed as owner and operator of Stork Lawncare where he earned the reputation of being a tireless worker, generous and kind to every customer, each of whom would quickly become a friend.
Chris never met a stranger. If he shook your hand once, you had a friend for life. Chris spent his life in service to others and was motivated purely by the joy he brought to every room he entered. He had space for everyone in his great big heart, especially the disadvantaged. In the last decade, he became his mothers primary caretaker and was more devoted to her than anyone else. He loved sports of every kind but was passionate about Michael Jordan, the Wildcats, Chiefs and Royals. He was known in Atchison for firing up one of his many barbeque pits and feeding whomever smelled the smoke and stopped by for that days special. He also loved to fish freshwater and saltwater alike. Above all, he relished in the time he spent with his nieces and nephew, teaching and coaching them on how to stay humble, always adding when youre not practicing, someone else is getting better.
He is survived by his mother, Colleen Stork; his sister, Maureen (Jesse) Stork-Beckett; his brother, Edward J. (Amy) Stork IV (Amy); his nieces, Natalie Stork and Emery Beckett and nephew, Mackey Beckett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Stork, and four uncles, Jack Stork, Tim Conrad, Mike Conrad, and Denny Maloney. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Christopher Stork as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.