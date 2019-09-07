Stolz, Jeanne 1930-2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. Jeanne passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her apartment at Brandon Woods at Alvamar.
Jeanne was born on Feb. 6, 1930, in Bayonne, New Jersey, the daughter of Paul K. and Eva (Housman) Shelford.
She was graduated from Denison University in 1951, with honors in English.
Jeanne had a varied career as a young woman and was always active in her community as a volunteer.
She was very involved in the Episcopal church as a clergy wife, and she also worked as Financial Secretary for the Episcopal Dioceses of Kansas.
Jeanne was known for her cooking, and every pie she made was the best pie ever.
She was an avid reader of mysteries and loved a good Scrabble game.
Jeanne was passionate about politics and social justice, and she raised her daughters to be Democrats who vote.
She married The Reverend C.F. Dutch Stolz, on June 7, 1952, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2012.
Survivors include: her daughters, Maggie Cloud, and wife, Polly and Katie Kutilek and husband, Bob, all of Lawrence; and grandson, Danny Spence, of Los Angeles, California.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her daughter, Karen Stolz; and her brothers, Paul K. Shelford Jr. and Robert S. Shelford.
A memorial service and inurnment will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, in Atchison, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Just Food of Lawrence, and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 West 13th St., Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information, or to post a condolence, go to www.warrenmcelwain.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
