HORTON, Kan. Darlene Stirton, 94, of Horton, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Mission Village Living Center in Horton.
She was born on March 25, 1925, in Verdon, Nebraska, the daughter of Claude and Nina Yeager See.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Brush Creek Cemetery.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
