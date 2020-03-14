Stillman, Ricky V. 1959-2020

ATCHISON, Kan. Ricky V. Stillman, 60, Atchison, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wathena Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wathena, Kansas.
Ricky was born May 22, 1959, in St. Joseph, the son of Donald Stillman Sr. and Marie Elizabeth (Wilson) Stillman.
He and Roslaind Kelley, were united in marriage on Dec. 12, 1997, in Atchison.
Ricky was employed as a laborer for Anacon Foods for 14 years.
In his spare time, Ricky enjoyed watching old cowboy movies, frying potatoes, and he loved chasing and killing those pesky flies. He also enjoyed working on cars.
Survivors include: his wife, Roslaind Stillman, Atchison; two sons, Keiflan Kelley, Atchison, and Ricky Stillman, Atchison; three brothers: Donald Stillman Jr., Albuquerque, New Mexico, Gary (Milicent) Stillman, Warner Robbins, Georgia, Quentin (Emily) Stillman, Leavenworth, Kansas; three sisters: Marie Kay Wilkerson, Denver, Colorado, Viletta Stillman, Albuquerque, and Tracey Stillman, St. Joseph; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Pastor Michael Kelley officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, to assist with final expenses and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
