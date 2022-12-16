HORTON, Kan. Terry Diane Stillian, 71, of Horton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at The Stormont Vail Health, Topeka, Kansas.

She was born to William W. and Ellen E. (Hughes) Renfro on Feb. 25, 1951, in Leavenworth, Kansas. She resided most of her life in Horton. She decided her career would be in healthcare and was a certified CNA in maternity care. Terry loved to fish, working in her garden with her flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved animals and had the love of her life in her pets: Brutus, Little Bit, Zeva, Tony and Dexter.

