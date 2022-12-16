HORTON, Kan. Terry Diane Stillian, 71, of Horton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at The Stormont Vail Health, Topeka, Kansas.
She was born to William W. and Ellen E. (Hughes) Renfro on Feb. 25, 1951, in Leavenworth, Kansas. She resided most of her life in Horton. She decided her career would be in healthcare and was a certified CNA in maternity care. Terry loved to fish, working in her garden with her flowers and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved animals and had the love of her life in her pets: Brutus, Little Bit, Zeva, Tony and Dexter.
She met and married Albert Stillian on July 5, 1973, and he preceded her in death on July 23, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents and son, Donald R. Snowden II, on March 21, 2016.
Terry is survived by: her daughters, Dawn (Marvin) Roberts Jr. and Michele (Chris) Zacharias; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda (Gary) Sanders; and brother, James Renfro; several nieces and nephews.
A gathering and family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Belden Larkin Funeral Home, 707 S 6th St., Leavenworth, KS, 66048.
Terrys request was to be cremated. Burial at Huron Cemetery, Horton, KS will be at a later date.
Memorials in her name may be directed to the University of Kansas Diabetes Research Foundation, Fund # 08496, PO Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044-0928.
Belden Larkin Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
