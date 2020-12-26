Stephenson, Michael A. 1967-2020

CAMERON, Mo. Michael A. Stephenson, 53, of Cameron, formerly of Atchison, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his home in Cameron.
Michael Anthony Stephenson was born on Jan. 19, 1967, in Arma, Kansas, the son of Gary and Janice Stephenson.
He graduated from Atchison High School.
Michael served an apprenticeship through the Local 10 Iron Workers Union and has worked the past 34 years for them.
Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, but his greatest enjoyment were his grandchildren.
Michael is survived by: his parents, Gary and Janice; his wife, Christina Stephenson; six sons: Michael (Kasey) Stephenson II, Addam (Autumn) Stephenson, Scott (LaJoyce) Stephenson, Alex Eads, Tim Miller and John Fitzgerald; two daughters, Katie (Chaz) Judy and Sarah Miller; brother, Mark (Kathy) Stephenson; sisters, Melissa Stephenson, Joan Stephenson and Tressa Stephenson; five grandchildren: Akai Allen, Lilly Stephenson, Kay Stephenson, Ashley Stephenson and James Judy; uncle to: Kaden Burge, AJ (Sunny) Armstrong, Chelsea Stephenson, Michael Stephenson, Christopher Stephenson and Nick Stephenson; great-uncle to: Mira Armstrong, Penny Armstrong and Ryder Armstrong; remembered by: Tonya and ex-wives, Luana and Laurie; cousin, Toni Vogel.
Cremation is planned.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to help with grandchildrens education.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online, at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
