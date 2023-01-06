Janice Kay Stephenson, 73, Atchison, Kansas, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Services will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. A visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Library and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Kay was born Aug. 5, 1949, in Girard, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Aileen (Zimmerman) McCullough. She was raised in Arma, Kansas, where she attended school.
Kay worked in accounting throughout her career, serving as a bookkeeper for McCormicks in Weston and in the student loan office at the Northeast Kansas Technical College, in Atchison.
She loved sewing and quilt making. She was an avid reader and thoroughly enjoyed genealogy and working on family trees. Kay had a love of the outdoors as she and Gary traveled extensively and went on many camping adventures. She was extremely knowledgeable about many topics including birds. She was the family planner if there was a family get together or event, she probably planned it. She loved her family and the time she spent with them; her motto was it takes a village.
She and Gary Stephenson were united in marriage on Oct. 1, 1969, at the family home in Arma; he survives of the home. Additional family members include a son, Mark (Kathy) Stephenson, Atchison; a daughter, Melissa Stephenson, Atchison; a brother, Jess (Patty) McCullough, Wichita, Kansas; a sister, Patricia (Joe) McWilliam, Paris, Texas; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Stephenson; three brothers, Donald McCullough, Robert McCullough, Anthony McCullough; two sisters, Dana Blessent and Irma McCullough. As published in the Atchison Globe.
