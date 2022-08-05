Father Paul (Richard) Steingreaber, OSB, died Aug. 4, 2022, surrounded by his monastic brothers, having received the sacraments of the Church, and the Apostolic Pardon.
Fr. Paul was born in Burlington, Iowa, on June 9, 1938. Growing up in a Catholic family, he was sent to St. Johns Prep and attended St. Benedicts College for two years before joining the monastic community at St. Benedicts Abbey, professing first vows on July 11, 1959. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1965, and worked hard earning advanced degrees in Theology, Educational Counseling and Educational Administration.
During his active years, he was a respected teacher, prefect and golf coach at Maur Hill Prep School. He also re-launched the Abbeys beloved Camp St. Maur in 1974, which had been defunct for several years. Later in life, Fr. Paul retired to the Abbey and received the care of brothers, relishing visits from his family.
The monks will celebrate Vigils of the Dead at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 and the Mass of Christian Burial with interment at 10:30 a.m. in the Abbey Cemetery on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Memorials in honor of Fr. Paul may be submitted to Kansasmonks.org or sent to St. Benedicts Abbey, 1020 N. Second St., Atchison, KS 66002.
Funeral care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Steingreaber OSB as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
