Father Paul (Richard) Steingreaber, OSB, died Aug. 4, 2022, surrounded by his monastic brothers, having received the sacraments of the Church, and the Apostolic Pardon.

Fr. Paul was born in Burlington, Iowa, on June 9, 1938. Growing up in a Catholic family, he was sent to St. Johns Prep and attended St. Benedicts College for two years before joining the monastic community at St. Benedicts Abbey, professing first vows on July 11, 1959. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 27, 1965, and worked hard earning advanced degrees in Theology, Educational Counseling and Educational Administration.

