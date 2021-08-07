Stecher, Gary E. 1946-2021

Gary Eugene Stecher, 74, of Atchison, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the Medicalodge of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Gary was born on Aug. 11, 1946, in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Glen D. and Dolores (Jackson) Stecher.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1964 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Emporia State University.
Gary served in the United States Army in Germany 1967 to 1969.
He worked as an accountant for his fathers accounting firm, Glen D. Stecher Accounting, Atchison. He owned and operated the accounting firm following his fathers retirement, until he sold the business and retired in 2011.
Gary was a member of the Methodist Church, the VFW Post # 1175, was a lifetime member of the NRA, Atchison Bass Club and Atchison Roping Club. He was an Eagle Scout, and member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.
He served as a former Unit Commissioner for the Kanza District, Pony Express Council, BSA.
Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was married to Linda Ware on May 16, 1971. He is survived by his wife, Linda.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Michael D. (Gina) Stecher, MD, Bainbridge Island, Washington and Tony R. (Rinda) Stecher, Council Grove, Kansas; a brother, Mark (Mary) Stecher, Atchison; and four grandchildren; Aiden, Talon, Jackson and Scarlett Stecher.
His parents preceded him in death.
Memorial services will be held at Noon Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Brad Greene officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to service, at the funeral home. You are requested to wear a mask.
The body has been cremated and memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
