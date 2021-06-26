Dr. William Stanton
Dr. William Stanton died peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Born in Atchison, Kansas, Dr. Stanton attended Harvard University, studying philosophy, then went to Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine. He continued his education at the University of California San Diego, where he completed his internship and residency in internal medicine, specializing in hematology and oncology.
While pursuing his career and education, he served his country in the U.S. Army, with a tour of active duty in Saigon, Vietnam, and then Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco.
Dr. Stanton established a private practice with Dr. Richard Ugoretz, they shared an intense devotion to patients wellbeing. Their round-the-clock commitment, concern and care were well-known by patients and peers. In his later career, Dr. Stanton committed his passion to Scripps Mercy Hospital, including the development of the soon-to-be-opened Scripps MD Anderson Prebys Cancer Center. The Center has been a labor of love for Dr. Stanton and his colleagues, bringing together oncologys best practitioners to create a state-of-the-art institution.
Dr. Stantons dedication to his patients mirrored his abounding love of his many friends, colleagues and family, including: Lois, Del Mar, California, his wife of 56 years; daughter, Lisl, Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Gerald and Brayden Doherty; and two sisters, Ruth Stanton Hucke, San Diego, Califonrnia and Martha Stanton, Bedford, Massachusetts.
Dr. Stanton found great solace in music, especially the classical guitar, and often said, Where words fail, music speaks.
A tribute will be held later this summer, and donations can be made to Scripps MD Anderson Prebys Cancer Center at Scripps Mercy Hospital in his honor. As published in the Atchison Globe.
