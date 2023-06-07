Stanton, Audrey 1934-2023

LA PALMA, Calif. Audrey Teichmann was born on Oct. 13, 1934, in Atchison, to Adolph and Hazel (Coffey) Teichmann. She grew up in Sumner, about five miles south on a 30 acre farm that her father owned.

Like many in farming communities at the time, she attended a single-room country school that was nearby within viewing distance of the farm until the eighth grade when she was transferred to Atchison High School. Audrey was a good student and when school was not in session she worked odd jobs with neighboring farmers in the summer. After graduation, she eventually landed a job working as a telephone operator for the Southern Bell Telephone Company. On one particular evening when she was preparing to go home after work, she was introduced to a guy by a pair of twin sisters named Sarah and Susan while she was walking in the company parking lot. The guys name was John and the twins were his sisters. The introduction worked well and soon they became a couple, fell in love, and not long afterward they were married on May 27, 1955.

