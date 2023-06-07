Stanton, Audrey 1934-2023

LA PALMA, Calif. Audrey Teichmann was born on Oct. 13, 1934, in Atchison, to Adolph and Hazel (Coffey) Teichmann. She grew up in Sumner, about five miles south on a 30 acre farm that her father owned.
Like many in farming communities at the time, she attended a single-room country school that was nearby within viewing distance of the farm until the eighth grade when she was transferred to Atchison High School. Audrey was a good student and when school was not in session she worked odd jobs with neighboring farmers in the summer. After graduation, she eventually landed a job working as a telephone operator for the Southern Bell Telephone Company. On one particular evening when she was preparing to go home after work, she was introduced to a guy by a pair of twin sisters named Sarah and Susan while she was walking in the company parking lot. The guys name was John and the twins were his sisters. The introduction worked well and soon they became a couple, fell in love, and not long afterward they were married on May 27, 1955.
Afterward they moved into what they called the pink house in Dallas Texas, and they had three boys in the years that followed. As Johns career pressed forward they also moved wherever the work was needed and over the years they moved to places such as Los Alamos New Mexico, Richmond California, Colorado Springs Colorado, San Pedro California, Norwalk California, Phoenix Arizona, Palmdale California, and finally after many years they settled in Hemet California.
As a mom Audrey had the task of raising three boys and she stayed active being a champion in the womans regional bowling league. She made super-wonderful vanilla cream puffs, was very good at gardening, taught her boys how to play chess, and she loved miniature poodles, enjoyed taking day trips to nearby cities in the car, and Audrey also played the piano for the Inspired Word Ministry during worship and loved Jesus with every fiber in her being. Her favorite verse, We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God, who are called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28
Audrey went to be with the Lord at about 4:50 pm on May 17, 2023, at the Sunrise of La Palma Senior Living center in La Palma, California. She was 88 years old. Her presence is dearly missed. Her last words were, I would like some ice cream, please.
Audrey is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Raymond Teichmann (Judy), Leroy Teichmann.
She is survived by son , John (Shirin) Stanton, of Westminster, Colorado and son, Richard (Gale) Stanton, of Cerritos, California, son, Thomas Stanton, of Lakewood, Colorado, sister, Connie Chalfant (Bill) of Easton, Kansas. Audrey has one grandson, Tyler Stanton; and three step-grandchildren, Shawn, Carrie and Freddie; two step great-grandchildren, Autumn Skye and Bethany Gardener and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on June 8, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, California 92518. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.