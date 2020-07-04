Stalder, Roxie E. 1928-2020

Roxie Ellen Stalder, age 91, of Atchison, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Funeral services were Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Wendy Zaragoza officiating. Interment followed in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Visitation with the family was one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Roxie was born on December 31, 1928, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the daughter of Van and Elizabeth Betty (Dixon) Foy. She attended school in North Carolina.
She and Dean Van Houtan were united in marriage on November 2, 1946, and were later divorced; to this union five children were born. She and Elmer Day Stalder, Jr., were united in marriage on March 25, 1972, at the First Christian Church in Atchison, Kansas. Mr. Stalder preceded her in death on March 31, 2015.
Roxie was always a hard worker and started this trait as a young mother as she worked diligently doing laundry out of her home to provide for her family. She began her employment outside of the home in 1965, at Skyway Laundry, she ran the kitchen for years at the VFW Post #1175 and was the supervisor of Laundry at Atchison Medicalodge for over 25 years.
She was a very active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and also volunteered for the Lunch of Champions at USD #409.
Roxie loved playing BINGO and going out dancing. She would go fishing with her late husband and most of all she enjoyed gambling St. Joe Frontier Casino was her favorite!
Roxie is survived by her five children, Darrell (Rebecca) Van Houtan, Warr Acres, Oklahoma, Karen McGee, Atchison, Leslie (Rosa) Van Houtan, Yukon, Oklahoma, Dennis Van Houtan, Atchison, Mark (Cindy) Van Houtan, Yukon; a sister, Edith Swinson, Jacksonville, North Carolina; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Phoebe Foy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Stalder; Jr., her siblings, Eula Barber, Frances Mobley, Exie Bennett, Adrian Buddy Foy; and her daughter-in-law, Adella Bierbaum. As published in the Atchison Globe.
