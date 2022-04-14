Stahl, Linda S. 1948-2022

Linda Sue Stahl, 73, of Atchison, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Medicalodge of Atchison.
Linda was born on May 19, 1948, in Atchison, the daughter of Martin and Lillian (Surritte) Dugger.
She married Benjamin Stahl on Aug. 31, 1995, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2005.
Survivors include: her sons, Kevin (Angie) Winterscheidt and Duane (Kim) Winterscheidt; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Dugger; sister, Carol Myers.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband daughter, Brenda Underwood; and grandson, Dustin.
Visitation will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison.
Burial will follow visitation at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Highland, Kansas.
Condolences for the family maybe left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
