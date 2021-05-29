Linda B. Sprague
TOPEKA, Kan. Linda Belle Sprague, age 88, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Klasse Chapel at Topeka First United Methodist Church.
Full obituary at davidsonfuneral.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Sprague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.