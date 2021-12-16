RUSHVILLE, Mo. Dinah Marie (Roberts) Spinner, age 62, of Rushville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her home.
Dinah was born on Dec. 14, 1958, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the daughter of Clifford and Sheila Nadine (Stroud) Roberts.
She attended Weston, Missouri public schools and graduated from Weston High School. She continued her education earning her LPN from VoTech and her BSN from Brown Mackey.
She and James Scott Spinner were united in marriage on May 25, 1985, at Lewis and Clark Church in Rushville. She was of the Baptist Faith.
Dinah loved her career as a nurse and spent over 20 years caring for patients, at various nursing facilities. She was a great seamstress and loved sewing and quilting but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Survivors include: her husband of 36 years, Scott Spinner; three sons: Matthew Lemmon, LeeRoy (Dana) Lemmon, Spencer (Ladonna) Lemmon; a sister, Sheila Barton; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bruce Roberts.
Memorial services were Dec. 15, 2021, at Crossroads Chapel in Rushville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Crossroads Chapel or the Diabetes Foundation and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom cremation care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.