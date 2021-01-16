Spillman, Richard H. 1952-2021

Richard Harold Spilman, 69, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Lucas officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Camp Creek Cemetery or Faith Bible Fellowship and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Richard was born Jan. 3, 1952, the son of Wayne and Emma Lou (Dimmitt) Spilman. He was a welder and worked for Bradken for 39 years. Richard attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church and enjoyed working on cars.
Richard is survived by his sons; Nick Spilman, Olathe, Kansas, and David Spilman, Lancaster, Kansas; and their mother, Nancy Spilman, Lancaster; two brothers, Pat and Steve Spilman, Texas; a sister Becky Carr, Doniphan, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Mike and Bill Spilman. As published in the Atchison Globe.
