Speer, William F. 1944-2023

HORTON, Kan. William F. (Bill) Speer, age 79, of rural Horton, Kansas, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, July 5, 2023, at Medicalodges, Atchison. Bill was born on July 3, 1944 in Horton, the son of William F. (Frank) Speer and Reba (Noble) Speer. He grew up on the farm northeast of Muscotah and attended Stoney Point Grade School, Muscotah School and then graduated from Atchison County Community High School, class of 1962.

He married Carolyn J Jones, on Sept. 8, 1962, in Everest, Kansas. Bill and Carolyn moved to St. Joseph, Missouri and Bill worked at Chase Candy Factory and then Justrite Milk, delivering milk to Atchison and surrounding area. They then moved back to Kansas to help with the farming. Bill worked for many years at the Effingham CO-OP Service Station, then in 1984, he began a long career in tire sales for Armstrong Tires. He ran a tire route, in addition to farming for the next 36 years, retiring in 2020. Bill and Carolyn were married 36 years, she proceeded him in death on Feb. 20, 1999. Bill later married Carol J (Wilson) Mink. She also proceeded him in death, May 4, 2013.

To plant a tree in memory of William Speer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.