Speer, William F. 1944-2023

HORTON, Kan. William F. (Bill) Speer, age 79, of rural Horton, Kansas, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, July 5, 2023, at Medicalodges, Atchison. Bill was born on July 3, 1944 in Horton, the son of William F. (Frank) Speer and Reba (Noble) Speer. He grew up on the farm northeast of Muscotah and attended Stoney Point Grade School, Muscotah School and then graduated from Atchison County Community High School, class of 1962.
He married Carolyn J Jones, on Sept. 8, 1962, in Everest, Kansas. Bill and Carolyn moved to St. Joseph, Missouri and Bill worked at Chase Candy Factory and then Justrite Milk, delivering milk to Atchison and surrounding area. They then moved back to Kansas to help with the farming. Bill worked for many years at the Effingham CO-OP Service Station, then in 1984, he began a long career in tire sales for Armstrong Tires. He ran a tire route, in addition to farming for the next 36 years, retiring in 2020. Bill and Carolyn were married 36 years, she proceeded him in death on Feb. 20, 1999. Bill later married Carol J (Wilson) Mink. She also proceeded him in death, May 4, 2013.
Bill served on the Muscotah Cemetery Board and the Grasshopper Township Board for many years, he was a USD #377 board member in the 90s and very active with the Masonic Lodge, NEK 90s and Abdalla Shriners. Bill was an avid lover of cars. He could identify any and all cars and trucks, by make, model and year that he met on the highway. He was the originator and coordinator of the Muscotah Car Show and looked forward to it every year.
Bill is survived by his children, Lisa (Gary) Merz, Muscotah, Kansas, Frank (Julie) Speer, Troy, Kansas, Angela (John) Kreider, Horton, and Doug (Tara) Speer, Horton; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Muscotah United Church, Muscotah.
Family will greet friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for visitation.
Service at 10:30 a.m.
Burial to follow at the Muscotah Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Muscotah Cemetery and may be sent in care of the mortuary. As published in the Atchison Globe.
