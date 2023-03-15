Spearman, Paul M. 1959-2023

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Paul Marion Spearman, 63, died on March 11, 2023, at Kansas University Medical Center, in Kansas City, Kansas, following a long illness. He was comforted by his family.
His wife, Janice Spearman, survives of the home, in Country Club, Missouri. Pauls life will be celebrated at a private memorial in Lawrence, Kansas.
Paul was born on Nov. 17, 1959, in Lawrence, Kansas, to John H. Spearman, Sr. and Vernell Spearman. He loved music and could remember the words of any song he heard. He had a special affection for jazz, which he got from his father. Paul had a quick wit and loved to laugh.
He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1977. As a high school student Paul was a member of the track team and he was selected to attend Boys State. He was an active member of the Black American Club. His classmates elected him to student government in 1975 and class treasurer in 1976. After graduation he attended the University of Kansas and Howard University in Washington, D.C. After school, Paul managed McDonald franchises in Washington, D.C. and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Upon his return to Lawrence in 1991, Paul worked primarily as a car salesman at dealerships in Lawrence, Atchison, Kansas, and the Kansas City metropolitan area until he retired in 2018.
In 1993, Paul married Alesia Smith. They raised two children, Taryn and Ashley, together. The couple divorced in 2003.
In 2004, Paul married Janice Downing, they settled in Atchison, Kansas and eventually moved to Country Club, Missouri.
Paul is survived by his wife, Janice; two brothers, John (Eve) and Michael (Mariane); his sister, Terry (Saundra); his children, Stephen and Delice Downing, Taryn Wilburn, and Ashley Smallwood; grandchildren Aahlice, Adrian Jr. A2, Brandon and Tyree; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Vernell, and his sister, Melanie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Spearman Family Student Research and Support Fund for the Department of African and African-American Studies at the University of Kansas. www.launchKU.org.
