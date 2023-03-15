Spearman, Paul M. 1959-2023

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. Paul Marion Spearman, 63, died on March 11, 2023, at Kansas University Medical Center, in Kansas City, Kansas, following a long illness. He was comforted by his family.

His wife, Janice Spearman, survives of the home, in Country Club, Missouri. Pauls life will be celebrated at a private memorial in Lawrence, Kansas.

