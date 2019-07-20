HORTON, Kan. Louis Henry Sohn, 64, of Horton, passed on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his home.
He was born on March 30, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton, Kansas.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Ganzer Cemetery in Raytown, Missouri.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.