Snyder, Shirley 1923-2019

BURLINGTON, Iowa Shirley Snyder, 96, of Burlington, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House, Burlington.
Shirley Berry was born on July 14, 1923, in Atchison, the daughter of Egbert Ray and Flossie V. (Bean) Berry.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1941, and attended two years of college.
Shirley worked as a sewing machine operator for Horton Garment Factory for many years.
She was a former member of the First Baptist Church, Atchison, member and Past Worthy Matron of the Martha Washington Chapter 215 of the Order of Eastern Star, Atchison, and Manhattan Chapter #209, OES, and social member of the Order of Beauceants #154; she received her 50 year and lifetime member pin.
Shirley was married to Charles R. Snyder, on Oct. 1, 1947.
He preceded her in death on June 7, 1999.
Survivors include: four sons: Berry (Jo) Snyder, Deland, Florida, Keith (Sandra) Snyder, Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, Bruce Snyder, Overland Park, Kansas, and Blair (Kathy) Snyder, Chico, California; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Glenn Berry; and two sisters, Beverly Pederson and Viola Heffa.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison.
The family will receive friend from 1 p.m., until time of service, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: First Baptist Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.