Snyder, James H. 1942-2021

EFFINGHAM, Kan. James H. Jim Snyder, 79, of Effingham, died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on Jan. 8, 1942, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Walter Scott and Clara Mae (Hawk) Snyder.
He attended the Rose Valley Grade School and Muscotah Grade School before graduating from the Atchison County Community High School, in 1959.
He served in the Army National Guard. Jim worked as a dairy farmer in the Effingham Community for most of his life. He was a past board member of the USD # 377 School Board, a member of the DHIA Board for Atchison County and a member of the Atchison County Dairy Board.
Jim enjoyed participating in tractor pulls and talking to and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a wonderful, husband, dad, and grandpa to his family and will be missed greatly.
Jim was married to Patricia A. Pat Kloepper on Sept. 30, 1961, at the St. Johns Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Kansas. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: his children: Kathy (Jim) Hawk, Joe (Rhonda) Snyder, James H. (Jennifer) Snyder, Jr. and Debbie (Mike) Warriner, all of Effingham; a brother, Gerald (Retta) Snyder, Everest, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
His parents and stepfather, Elmer Page preceded him in death.
Casual attire is requested for attending the graveside services and burial at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Effingham, with Rev. Seth Montgomery officiating.
After attending the graveside service, the family invites family and friends to join them for a meal at 8600 Haskell Rd (shed south of Kelli and Justin Bottorffs).
Friends may call to view Jim and sign the register on Monday, November 29th, from 10 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd St, Effingham, KS.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the March of Dimes or the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
