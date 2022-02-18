Smith, William J. 1948-2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. William Joseph Smith, 73, of Kansas City, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City.
Bill was born on August 25, 1948, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Ralph and Mary Josephine (Brun) Smith.
He graduated from high school in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Bill worked various jobs, including doing maintenance for apartment complexes in the Kansas City area. The residents who knew Bill trusted him and always called him to take care of any issues they had. Bill had also worked as a Bell Hop for the Kansas City Club, where he met many prominent and professional sports people in the Kansas City area. Bill enjoyed fishing and going to the casino, but his passion was collecting coins, always looking to find rare coins.
Bill was a caring and giving individual. As an organ donor, Bill gave the gift of himself so others might benefit from his donation.
Bill is survived by: his daughter, Melissa (Ricky) Dean, Greenwood, Indiana; son, Christopher Smith, Kansas City; his companion, Lisa Knapp, Kansas City; two grandchildren, Cara and Robert Dean; brother, Thomas P. Smith, Muscotah, Kansas; sisters: Nancy (Jerry) Perry, Topeka, Kansas, Jennifer Wortham, Tucson, Arizona and Michelle (Steve) Minor, Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Bill was preceded in death by: his parents, Ralph and Josephine Smith; brothers, Ralph and Dwight Ike Smith; brother-in-law, Robert Wortham.
Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home in Atchison, with Rev. Al Schirmacher officiating.
Burial will be at a later date in the Muscotah Cemetery.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
