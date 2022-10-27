Smith, Terry L. 1950-2022

Terry Lynn Smith, 71, of Atchison, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Terry was born Dec. 14, 1950, in Atchison, the son of Eugene and Eva Pearl (Owen) Smith.
Terry Lynn Smith, 71, of Atchison, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Terry was born Dec. 14, 1950, in Atchison, the son of Eugene and Eva Pearl (Owen) Smith.
He attended Missouri Western State College earning a bachelors degree.
Terry worked as a parts department manager before going to the IT Department at Missouri Western State College. He was a member of the Atchison River Rods and enjoyed working on cars, bass fishing, computers, electronics, movies, Kansas City Chiefs and traveling with his best friend, his wife, Cheryl.
Terry married Cheryl Wyckoff on July 29, 1977; she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two brothers, Lee Smith and Norman (Bonnie) Smith, both of St. Joseph, Missouri; a brother-in-law, Michael (Zhanna) Wyckoff, San Diego, MO, nieces Diane (Wally) Riggs, Rushville, MO, Pam (John) Sullivan, Clovis, CA.
He was preceded by his parents, brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Maxine Smith, sister-in-law Margaret Smith.
Memorial Graveside service and burial will be 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri, with Rev. Tim Champ officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the International Forest of Friendship or Humane Society of Atchison and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.