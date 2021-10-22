Smith, Sharon K. 1950-2021

TROY, Kan. Sharon Kay Smith, 70, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Mosaic Life Center, St. Joseph.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 23, 2021, at the Christ Lutheran Church, Wathena, Kansas, with Rev Robert Ziegler officiating. Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Sharon was born on Dec. 7, 1950, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Alvin E. and Edna J. (Kuhnert) Wehking. She was baptized at the former St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Effingham, Kansas, and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Olathe, Kansas. After attending several schools, Sharon graduated from High School in Olathe, and attended Emporia State College. In 1971 she was married to William Bill Faris. They had two sons, Nathan and Jason Faris. They all preceded her in death.
She was later married to Kenneth Smith on Oct. 12, 1991, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison. They lived on a farm near Troy. She was a active member of the Christ Lutheran Church, Wathena, Kansas, where she was a Sunday School teacher, member of the Lutheran Womens Missionary League (LWML), the evening womens group, and the Altar Guild. She had also helped serve as a Sunday School Teacher and Youth Group Counselor for Trinity Lutheran Church. Sharon worked as a Lab Tech for the Atchison Hospital for many years, as a secretary for Dr. Wayne Wallace office, and then at the First National Bank, Troy, until her retirement. Kenny and Sharon then started their own business, Brenner Welding where she was the bookkeeper. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and was especially a good cook.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Smith, of the home; her father, Alvin Wehking, Atchison; a sister, Patricia (Charlie) Begesse, Temple, Texas; two stepsons, Ray Smith, Kansas City, Missouri, and Darrin Smith, Parkville, Missouri; two step-grandchildren; two nieces; four nephews; a sister-in-law, Betty Cameron; brother-in-law, Rick Faris.
Her mother; husband, Bill; two sons, Nathan and Jason; and a brother, Jerry Wehking; grandparents, Ed and Clara Wehking and Herman and Muretta Kuhnert, preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
