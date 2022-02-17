Smith, Samra D. 1965-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Samra Dee Smith, 56, of Effingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at the Amberwell Health, Atchison.
Samra was born on Oct. 8, 1965, in Granite City, Illinois, the daughter of Sammie D. and Norma Jean (Leonard) Smith.
She graduated from the Canfield High School in Canfield, Ohio, in 1983.
She attended college for two years studying Communications in Portales, New Mexico. She had owned and operated a baby supply company, named Growing Life.
Survivors include her mother, Norma Jean Smith, Paradise Lake, and a grandson, James Hendrickson, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Her father and a son, Ryan Hendrickson, preceded her in death.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd St, Effingham.
Visitation will follow until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.