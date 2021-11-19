Rebecca Ann Smith, 61, of Atchison, died Sept. 10, 2021, at the Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
She was born April 5, 1960, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Robert J. and Edith Elaine Martin Smith.
She graduated from Atchison High School and Cowley County Community College, earning her Associates Degree in finance. She worked for Evergy Company as a meter reader for the last six to seven years.
Rebecca was first and foremost a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include: her mother, Edith Smith, Topeka, Kansas; two sons, Brandon Weakley, Perry, Kansas, Dylan McGregor, Lawrence, Kansas; and her granddaughter, Quinn Weakley; one sister, Amy Smith, Topeka; and her friend, Matt Baker.
Per Rebeccas wishes, her body was donated to science.
Memorial donations may be made to the Midland Hospice House or to the Atchison County Humane Society and sent in care of the Barnett Family Funeral Home, PO Box 602 Oskaloosa, KS 66066. As published in the Atchison Globe.
