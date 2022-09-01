Smith, Marjorie A. 1941-2022

Marjorie Ann (Buttron) Smith, 81, of Atchison, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 15, 1941, in Atchison, to Karl A. and LaVerne (Lange) Buttron.
Marjorie attended elementary school in Lancaster, Kansas and high school at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas.
She kept busy by helping on the family farm, participating in many 4-H events, mastering the piano and learning to sew.
She graduated with the class of 1959 and continued her education at Emporia State College, where she received a bachelors degree in Education in 1962. She received her masters degree in education from Kansas State University in 1984. At Emporia, she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and the Kappa Delta Pi honor sorority for educators. Later, she joined the Delta Kappa Gamma teachers sorority.
On Sept. 9, 1961, in Emporia, she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Smith, of Whiting, Kansas and moved to Lyndon, Kansas to teach. After a few years, she and Larry moved to Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, then to Emporia and from there to Atchison, in 1965.
Marjorie began her career teaching home economics at Lyndon High School, before moving to Atchison. She taught at the Mount Saint Scholastica girls school and the Atchison Junior High/Middle School. Both she and Larry retired from teaching in 1999, after teaching for over 30 years. During retirement, they stayed busy playing golf at Bellevue Country Club, sewing for family and friends, quilting and watching their grandchildren participate in many sporting events in Marysville, Kansas.
Marjorie substitute taught a short while in Atchison, but never stopped sewing. She was a member of the Atchison United Methodist Church and volunteered many countless hours in all areas of need. She also played bridge with friends and studied the stock market with her investment club, AWOGS. She loved gardening and cooking, but nothing could replace sewing as her favorite hobby. After Larry was diagnosed with ALS, she never left his side for five years and faithfully cared for him.
Shortly after losing Larry in 2017, Marjorie moved to Marysville to be closer to family. She was a resident of Country Place Senior Living and enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marjorie is preceded in death by: her parents; her beloved husband; her in-laws, Ivan and Laura Smith; and sister-in-law, Nadine Smith.
She is survived by: her brother, Jim Buttron (Shelley Pruett), of Lancaster; her brother-in-law, Daryl Smith of Whiting, Kansas; her daughters: Lynnette (Scott) Kracht, of Marysville, Lori (Rick) Bobki of Spring Hill, Kansas; and her son, Scott (Susan) Smith of Costa Rico.
She was blessed to have eight loving grandchildren: Bryan (Ashley) Kracht, Alyssa, (Andrew) Feldkamp, Madison (Tyler) Nemec, McKenzie (Wade) Maddox, Cody and Kyleigh Bobki, and Andy (Kaitie) and Mat (Jenny) Edwards. She also was very proud of her eight great-grandchildren and many, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Insung Kim officiating.
Burial will follow in the St. Leos Cemetery, Horton, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. on Friday, until time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society or the Atchison United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
