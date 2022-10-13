Smith, Jim L. 1953-2022

Jim Leo Smith, 69, of Atchison, Kansas, died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Amberwell Hospital, Atchison.
The body will be cremated, private family services will be at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home who is handling the arrangements.
Jim was born on Oct. 2, 1953, in Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, the son of Leo G. and Theresa L. (Bataitis) Smith. Mr. Smith was a United States Army veteran and then worked as a postal worker for the U.S. Army. Jim enjoyed fishing, traveling.
He was married to Angelika on Nov. 15, 1973. She survives of the home in Atchison. Additional survivors include two sons, Shawn (Katie) Smith, Topeka, Kansas, and Justin Smith, Atchison; and five grandchildren.
His parents, and two sisters Sharon Hanks and Karen Smith preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
