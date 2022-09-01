Smith, Don 1946-2022

ORD, Neb. Donald F. Don Smith, 75, of Ord, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Ord.
Donald Frank was born Oct. 22, 1946, at Horton, Kansas, to James Smitty and Inga (Soyland) Smith.
He was raised in Everest, Kansas and Horton and graduated from Atchinson County Community High School.
Don continued his education at Highland College and Farrier School in Oklahoma. He also served in the Kansas Army National Guard. Don worked in various capacities; first he was a pattern maker at Rockwell Pattern Shop and then was a livestock buyer for Farmland and the American Store. In the 1980s, he was involved in the canal work at the Calamus Dam Project. He drove for Old Home Bread Company and worked at Cherokee Industry. Don had spent his latest working years as a salesman in the construction industry.
On Feb. 14, 1992, Don was united in marriage to Shirley (John) Treptow. The couple made their home in Ord.
Don was exceptional at woodworking. He had a passion for his show horses, especially Patti Jo Jack and his beloved dog, Beau.
Survivors include: his wife, Shirley of Ord; a step-son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Shalane Treptow of ONeill, Nebraska; two granddaughters, Gracie and Lakelyn Treptow; his parents-in-law, Bob and Wilma John, of Ord; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Gerald and Carol Smith of Cowgill, Missouri and David and Lona Smith of Everest; a sister, Brenda Hoobler of Horton; two brothers-in-law, David John of Ord and Rick Clement of Horton; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Debra Clement; a sister-in-law, Tracie John; and brother-in-law, Richard Hoobler.
Mr. Smiths wishes were to be cremated.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
