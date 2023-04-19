Betty Ann Smith, age 83, of Atchison, passed on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Atchison Senior Village.
Funeral service will be on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with Rev. Jim Cormode as officiant.
Interment will follow in Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Sumner Cemetery, American Heart Association or American Cancer Association and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Betty was born on Aug. 17, 1939, in Atchison, the daughter of Floyd McGrew and Emma (Kastens) McGrew. She attended Washington Grade School and graduated from Atchison High School in 1957. Following school, she began her employment career with John Buehler Law Office. She also worked for the Atchison County Welfare Office, Rockwell International and was the legal secretary on all of the Atchison County Sales Tax for over thirty years. In 1981, she began as a legal assistant for Leonard Buddenbohm Law and continued until her health began to fail over the last couple of years; she truly enjoyed her time spent working with Leonard over the nearly 40 years she was there.
Betty married Henry Richard Smith on Sept. 27, 1959, in Atchison, at the First Christian Church. Betty enjoyed helping him feed cattle and doing chores on the farm. He preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 2010.
Betty loved spending time with and seeing her great nieces and great nephews; she would talk about them all the time. She looked forward to her weekly Sunday adventures with her good friend Maggie Kane; they would go to lunch, ride through the countryside and sometimes even make a stop at a casino.
She is predeceased by her parents; her husband; a sister, Donna Lea Green and a great-nephew, Colby Smith.
Survivors include her sister, Rosemary Wilson; nieces and nephews, Duane Wilson, Tina Byard, Greg Smith, Tammy Bean, Vince Martinez and numerous great-nieces and great- nephews. As published in the Atchison Globe.
