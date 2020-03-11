Smart, Douglas A.

Douglas A. Smart
ATCHISON, Kan. Douglas A. Smart, 89, Atchison, loving husband and father, passed away Sunday, March 08, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online remembrances and condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
