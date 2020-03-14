Smart, Douglas A.

Douglas A. Smart
ATCHISON, Kan. Douglas Allen Smart Jr., 89, loving husband and father, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home.
Doug was born on May 1, 1930, in Atchison, the son of Douglas Allen Sr. and Mary Hazel (Hilligoss) Smart.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1948, and received his business degree from St. Benedicts College.
Doug married Patty Jane McCoy, on Jan. 22, 1950.
He worked in his fathers store, Hilligoss Shoes, while attending elementary school and Atchison High.
In 1948, Doug became the store owner. In 1970, he began work for Brown Shoe company for 11 years.
Active in the citys civic life, Doug was a member of the city planning commission, director of the Chamber of Commerce, Masonic Lodge No. 158 AF & AM, and the Kiwanis club. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, where he was a past deacon and Bible study leader.
He and Patty loved raising their six daughters, and enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, canning and Bible study.
Doug is survived by: his six daughters: Linda Smart Robinson and the late Samuel Robinson II, Lyman, New Hampshire, Sharon Kay and husband, Brian Shaw, Garden City, Kansas, Mary Jane and husband, Robert Montgomery, Atchison, Peggy Lynn and husband, Douglas Barnes, Plano, Texas, Joyce Ann and husband, William Smith, Shawnee, Kansas, and Sarah Kim and the late Rex Biechele, Atchison.
In addition, he enjoyed 15 grandchildren: Jeffrey Lagomarsino, Kimberly Lagomarsino, Carrye Jane (Carlos) Mantilla, Taylor Douglas Shaw, Lauren (Mick) Hundley, Xiaowei Gruchala, Jason (Anne) Downing, Gilbert Downing, Laura Smith, Adam Biechele, Rachael Biechele, Christine Buel, Travis Smith, Caitlin (Jake) Rhodes, and MacKenzie Smith.
He has nine adoring great-grandchildren: Miles and Landon Downing, Mateo and Luca Mantilla, Summer Gruchala, Marissa and Alex Harris, Maya Smith, and Violet Rhodes.
He is also survived by: siblings, Patricia Turner and Sarah Witte; and a sister-in-law, Betty Masters.
Doug is preceded in death by: his wife of 67 years; a grandson, Gregory Gruchala; his parents; five siblings: Thomas Smart, Robert Smart, Mary Moore, Jenny Handke and Fred Smart Sr.; and two son-in-laws.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Strickland officiating.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and memories of Doug may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
