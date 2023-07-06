Larry L. Sinclair, 53, Atchison, died unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Amberwell Hospital.
Memorial services will be Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Pastor, Stephen Lucas officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Larry was born Feb. 18, 1970, in Atchison, the son of Roger and Mary Lou (Chandler) Sinclair. He attended Atchison County Community Schools.
He and Traci Florez were married April 17, 2015, in Atchison.
Larry was employed with Bradken for over 10 years and more recently served as a truck driver.
Larry enjoyed cars; he bought, sold, collected and tinkered with cars his whole adult life. He did not really worry about the manufacturer; he was fond of most all cars and over the years had too many to list. When he was younger, he played drums and always enjoyed taking time to do some fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Traci Sinclair; a son, Daniel Sinclair, Junction City, Kansas; a brother, Gary Sinclair, Atchison; a granddaughter, Paisley Sinclair; a brother-in-law, Chuck Trautloff, Atchison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lane Sinclair; his parents; three brothers, Delwin Sinclair, David Sinclair, Allen Sinclair; and a sister Valerie Trautloff. As published in the Atchison Globe.
