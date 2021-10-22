Sinclair, Lane M. 1997-2021

Lane Michael Sinclair, 24, of Atchison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center following a motorcycle accident.
Lane was born on Sept. 4, 1997, in Atchison, the son of Larry Sinclair and Marie Welch.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 2017.
Lane worked as a press operator for Progress Rail, Atchison. He enjoyed fishing, reptiles, gaming, drag racing, working on cars, firearms, and especially his 1993 Mustang GT and riding his motorcycle.
He was married to Serene Kiehl on July 10, 2021. She survives of the home in Atchison.
Additional survivors include: his daughter, Paisley Sinclair, of the home; his mother, Marie Welch and Joey Shelton, Junction City, Kansas; his father Larry (Traci) Sinclair, Atchison; a brother, Daniel Sinclair, Junction City, Kansas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His paternal grandparents, Roger and Mary Lou Sinclair and maternal grandmother, Tammy Welch preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Midwest Transplant Network, or American Heart Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.