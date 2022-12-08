TROY, Kan. Mary E. (Christenson) Simpson, 91, of Troy, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Mary was born on Jan. 19, 1931, in Troy, to Jule and Mary (Turpin) Christenson.
She worked for Big Smith and then for Golden Star for over 30 years.
Mary married Jack Simpson. They later divorced and preceded him in death.
She was also preceded in death by: her parents; sons, Ronnie and Kevin Simpson; son-in-law, Richard Smith; brothers: Robert, John, Kenny and Jim Christenson; and a sister, Norma Stewart.
Survivors: sons: Dave Simpson, Steve Simpson and Donnie Simpson; daughters, Jackie Smith and Tammy Campbell; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Wood; numerous nieces and nephews.
There are no scheduled services.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday.
Inurnment: Mount Olive Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance Fund District #1.
