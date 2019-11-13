Roger M. Siau
Roger Maurice Siau, age 90, of Atchison, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital with family at his side.
Graveside services will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with care provided by Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402.
Local care entrusted to the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
A complete obituary will be updated as it becomes available. As published in the Atchison Globe.
