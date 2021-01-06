Shufflebarger, Juanita F. 1935-2020

Juanita F. Shufflebarger, 85, of Atchison, Kansas, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her home.
A private family graveside will be held for Juanita. The Becker- Dyer- Stanton Funeral home will be handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are being suggested to First Christian Church or to Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Words of comfort for the family can be left at beckerdyer.com
Juanita was born to the late Amos W. Chapin and the late Mary Edith (Weldin) Chapin on the 24th of March, 1935, in Denver, Colorado. Juanita attended Weston schools and graduated in 1953. She married Robert E. Shufflebarger on Jan. 23, 1954. He preceded her in death in 1994.
Juanita was a homemaker and full-time mother to her three children. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Atchison and was involved in various womens activities. She enjoyed old movies, dancing, singing and playing the piano. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.
Juanita is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Bobby) Collins of Quincy, Illinois; two sons, Mark Shufflebarger of Atchison, and Philip Shufflebarger of Topeka, Kansas; three grandchildren, Megan (Mark) Gabriel of Quincy, Evan Shufflebarger (Taylor Hale) of Kansas City, Missouri, Lara Shufflebarger (Ty Geary) of Tempe, Arizona; one great-grandchild, Evalynne Gabriel and one expected; one niece and a nephew.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Shufflebarder; her parents; a brother, Amos Junior Chapin; and sister, Doreen (Chapin) Bullard. As published in the Atchison Globe.
