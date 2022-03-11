Doris L. Shufflebarger
Doris L. Shufflebarger, 100, Atchison, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Doris married James Reeves Shufflebarger on Jan. 18, 1942, in Atchison. He preceded her on March 31, 1990.
Survivors include: a son Ron (Le) Shufflebarger, Eugene, Oregon; a daughter, Karen Riepenkroger, Blue Springs, Missouri; two grandchildren, Stacy Townsley, Indianapolis, Indiana, Crista (Steve) Johnson, Salt Lake City, Utah; four great-grandchildren: Liah and Toby Townsley, Carter and Greeley Johnson.
She was also preceded by her parents, Rudolph and Elizabeth (Klein) Winkler and a sister, Elizabeth Corcoran.
Funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Lancaster, Kansas.
Burial at Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
Visitation prior from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Johns Lutheran Church and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
www.beckerdyer.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
